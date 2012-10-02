New Issue-ICO adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial

(ICO)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Payment Date October 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0736467159

