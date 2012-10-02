FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ICO adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond
New Issue-ICO adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial

(ICO)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Payment Date October 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0736467159

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

