New Issue-Pshypo prices multi tranche deal
October 3, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Pshypo prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 119 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Febrauary 14, 2024

Coupon 1.375 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0197368662

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 485 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0197368654

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 178 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 20, 2029

Coupon 1.375 pct

ISIN CH0197368670

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
