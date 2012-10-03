New Issue-Pshypo prices multi tranche deal

October 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 119 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Febrauary 14, 2024

Coupon 1.375 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0197368662

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 485 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0197368654

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 178 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 20, 2029

Coupon 1.375 pct

ISIN CH0197368670

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

