FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-IRFC prices $300 mln 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IRFC prices $300 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (IRFC)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 10, 2017

Coupon 3.417 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.417 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date October 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill lynch, Citi,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.