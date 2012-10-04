FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kommunalbanken adds $250 mln to 2017 FRN
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Kommunalbanken adds $250 mln to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp

Reoffer price 100.947

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp

Payment Date October 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs

International & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.45

billion when fungible

ISIN XS0764743117

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
