New Issue- KfW adds 300 mln STG to 2016 bond

October 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date January 22, 2016
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 103.356
Reoffer price 103.356
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UKT
Payment Date October 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion
sterling when fungible
