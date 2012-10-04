New Issue-Indian Oil prices S$400 mln 2022 bond

October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount S$400 million

Maturity Date October 15, 2022

Coupon 4.1 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 221 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 1.89 pct S$ 2022 SOR

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.