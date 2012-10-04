New Issue-Indian Oil prices S$400 mln 2022 bond

October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount S$400 million
Maturity Date October 15, 2022
Coupon 4.1 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 221 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 1.89 pct S$ 2022 SOR
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.