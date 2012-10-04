FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Unicredit Ireland prices 150 mln SFR 2017 bond
October 4, 2012

New Issue-Unicredit Ireland prices 150 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unicredit Ireland Plc

Guarantor Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 25, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 100.59

Reoffer price 100.04

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank AG

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

ISIN CH0197482711

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

