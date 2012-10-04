New Issue-Unicredit Ireland prices 150 mln SFR 2017 bond

Oct 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unicredit Ireland Plc
Guarantor Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 25, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 100.59
Reoffer price 100.04
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank AG
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
