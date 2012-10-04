New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Oct 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2012
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 2.5bp
Reoffer price 99.568
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 11bp
Payment Date October 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, BayernLB, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse,
RBC Capital Markets & WGZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 0.125 pct
Notes The issue size will total 2.05 billion euro
When fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.