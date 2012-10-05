FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall; nerves spooked by broker trading misfire
#Asia
October 5, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Indian shares fall; nerves spooked by broker trading misfire

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BSE ends down 0.63 pct, NSE falls 0.7 percent
    * Erroneous trades dented market sentiment
    * Indexes had earlier hit multi-month highs

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday,
snapping a four-day rise, as profit-taking hit recent
out-performers such as ICICI Bank, while sentiment was also hit
after dozens of erroneous orders by a financial firm triggered a
brief halt in the NSE index.    
    The National Stock Exchange index suddenly dropped
by more than 900 points to a session low of 4,888.20 points --
15.5 percent below Thursday's close -- after Emkay Global
Financial Services placed dozens of erroneous orders
worth more than $125 million. 
    The sudden fall shook nerves, although analysts had already
expected a session of falls after the impact from India's latest
reform measures, targeting the insurance and pension sectors,
was expected to fade. 
    Traders expressed concerns the financial measures announced
on Thursday would face an uncertain fate in parliament. On top
of that, caution also prevailed ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs
data due out later in the day. 
    "Irrespective of today's fall on erroneous trades, market
should remain range-bound as most of the reforms are already
announced," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey
Securities 
    "A time correction is possible till November when the winter
session of the parliament begins," he adds
   The BSE index fell 0.63 percent, of 119.69 points,
to end at 18,938.46 points after earlier in the session hitting
its highest intraday level since     May 2 2011.    
    The 50-share NSE index fell 0.7 percent, or 40.65
points, to end at 5746.95 points, having hit its highest
intraday level since April 28 2011 shortly after trading resumed
after the halt.
    The drop in the NSE index comes after a powerful run, with
the index gaining 0.8 percent for a fifth consecutive weekly
gain. 
    The BSE added 0.94 percent for the week.
    The rally has been sparked by a slew of big ticket fiscal
and economic reforms announced by the government since last
month, and the prospect of increased liquidity from global
monetary stimulus measures.
    Some financial stocks, which make up more than a fifth of
the exchange's value, fell sharply before trading was halted,
including State Bank of India.
    Later, recent outperformers were hit, with ICICI Bank
 shares falling 1.7 percent after gaining 3.12 percent
in the previous two sessions.
    Infrastructure-related stocks also declined after a recent
surge. Power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
 fell 0.9 percent after adding 7.82 percent in the
previous 3 sessions, while Infrastructure Development Finance
corp fell 2.4 percent.
    Emkay, the financial services firm behind the erroneous
trades, slumped by the daily limit of 10 percent.
    Mortgage lender HDFC dropped 5 percent after
Carlyle Group sold a 3.7 percent stake for $841 million at a 3.5
percent discount to Thursday's closing share price.
 
    Infosys fell 1.9 percent, ending down for a third
consecutive session, as the appreciating rupee is raising
worries about a potential hit to its income from overseas.
    
 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
