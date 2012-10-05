New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2016 bond

October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 109.008

Spread 59 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the September 04, 2016 UKT

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux & London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0602217159

