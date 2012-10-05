New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2016 bond

October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 109.008
Spread 59 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the September 04, 2016 UKT
Payment Date October 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux & London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million
Sterling when fungible
