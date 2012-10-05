New Issue-Mercedes Benz Australia prices A$100 mln 2015 bond

October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date October 15, 2015
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.724
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Westpac
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
