New Issue-Telefonica Emisiones prices 1.2 bln euro 2020 bond

October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 4.71 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 368.1bp

over the 3.25 pct Janaury 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank,

Mitsubishi & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0842214818

Data supplied by International Insider.