New Issue- IFC adds 350 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

October 5(Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation
Issue Amount 350 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.1875
Payment Date October 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 675 million
Brazilian real when fungible
