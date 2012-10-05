New Issue- IFC adds 350 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

October 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation

(IFC)

Issue Amount 350 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.1875

Payment Date October 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 675 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

