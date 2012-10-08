FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Land Niedersachsen prices 500 mln euro 2015 FRN
October 8, 2012 / 10:49 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Land Niedersachsen prices 500 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Land Niedersachsen

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + Flat

Reoffer price 100.0911

Spread 3-month Euribor - 3bp

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & NordLB

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1RE1K6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

