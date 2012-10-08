New Issue-Land Niedersachsen prices 500 mln euro 2015 FRN

Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Land Niedersachsen

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + Flat

Reoffer price 100.0911

Spread 3-month Euribor - 3bp

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & NordLB

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1RE1K6

Data supplied by International Insider.