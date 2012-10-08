FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Air Liquide Finance prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Basic Materials
October 8, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Air Liquide Finance prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Air Liquide Finance SA

Guarantor Air Liquide SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.329

Reoffer price 99.329

Yield 2.208 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.2bp

over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup, HSBC &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011344076

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
