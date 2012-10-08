New Issue- Volvo Treasury AB prices 200 mln euro 2014 bond

October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 53bp

Reoffer price 99.97

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0842614165

