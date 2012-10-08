FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Total Capital adds 600 mln NOK to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Total Capital adds 600 mln NOK to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Total Capital Corporation

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.831

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital, Vontobel, Daiwa, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, KBC, Rabobank, TD Securities, ZKB & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m & u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.45 billion Norwegian

crown when fungible

ISIN XS0827681908

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

