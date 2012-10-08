New Issue-KfW adds 1.0 bln Russian ruble to 2016 bond

October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 biilion Russian ruble

Maturity Date June 14, 2016

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 103.325

Reoffer price 101.925

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Toronto Dominion Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.40 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 7.5 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0791160178

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.