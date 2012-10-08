FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Enel prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Enel prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Enel Finance International NV

(Enel)

Guarantor Enel SPA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.473

Reoffer price 99.473

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 316.2bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0842659343

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 98.899

Reoffer price 98.899

Spread 320 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 353.7bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0842659426

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Deutsche Bank , JPMorgan,

Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe generale CIB, BBVA,

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ING, Santander GBM & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
