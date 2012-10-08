New Issue- Enel prices dual tranche deal

October 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Enel Finance International NV

(Enel)

Guarantor Enel SPA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.473

Reoffer price 99.473

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 316.2bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0842659343

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 98.899

Reoffer price 98.899

Spread 320 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 353.7bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0842659426

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Deutsche Bank , JPMorgan,

Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe generale CIB, BBVA,

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ING, Santander GBM & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

