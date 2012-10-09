New Issue-Nord LB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2019

Coupon 2.18 pct

Yield 2.18 pct

Payment Date October 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1JK5

