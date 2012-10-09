FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2017 FRN
October 9, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank ( BayernLB )

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 41bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 41bp

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0QH2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
