New Issue- Fonciere Des Regions prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
October 9, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Fonciere Des Regions prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fonciere Des Regions

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.716

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 335.9bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, CM-CIC, Credit Agricole CIB,

HSBC, Natixis & Societe Generale

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

