New Issue-Sunac China prices $400 mln 2017 bond

October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Sunac China Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 12.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 12.5 pct

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Citigroup

Morgan Stanley & UBS

Ratings BB- (S&P), BB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law New York

