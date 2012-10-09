New Issue-Terna prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

October 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Terna SpA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.736
Reoffer yield 2.931 pct
Spread 193 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
235.2bp over the 4.0 pct January
Payment Date October 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, SG CIB
& Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
Programme
