New Issue-Terna prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

October 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Terna SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.736

Reoffer yield 2.931 pct

Spread 193 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

235.2bp over the 4.0 pct January

2018 DBR

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, SG CIB

& Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0843310748

