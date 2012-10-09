FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Syndicate Bank prices $500 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Syndicate Bank prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Syndicate Bank (London Branch)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 12, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.572

Spread 355 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST

Payment Date October 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan &

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
