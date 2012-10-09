FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond
October 9, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.66

Yield 1.685 pct

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0QP5

