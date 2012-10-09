New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.66

Yield 1.685 pct

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0QP5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.