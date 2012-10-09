New Issue-Allianz prices 1.5 bln euro 2042 bond

October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Allianz SE
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2042
Coupon 5.625 pct
Issue price 99.054
Reoffer price 99.054
Spread 400 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 428.bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date October 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, commerzbank, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The Deal pays a coupon of 5.625 pct fixed until
17 October 2022 and thereafter floating
Data supplied by International Insider.