New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices $500 mln 2018 bond
October 9, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.916

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.5bp

Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International,

Mitsubishi & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0843329250

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

