New Issue-IADB adds A$150 mln to 2021 bond
October 10, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IADB adds A$150 mln to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date February 26, 2021

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 116.941

Reoffer price 116.941

Yield 3.63 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.25 pct ACGB Due 2021

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$675 million

When fungible

ISIN AU3CB0018430

