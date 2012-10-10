New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2017 bond

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0QQ3

Data supplied by International Insider.