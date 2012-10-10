FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Enagas Financiaciones adds 250 mln euros to 2017 bond
October 10, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Enagas Financiaciones adds 250 mln euros to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU

Guarantor Enagas SA & Enagas

Transporte SAU

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 102.83

Yield 3.615 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 319.9bp

over the 0.5 pct April 2017 #163 OBL

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Caixabank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale

CIB & Santander GBN

Ratings A- (S&P), A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0834643727

Temp ISIN XS0843938514

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

