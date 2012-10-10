FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-China South City prices $125 mln 2017 bond
October 10, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-China South City prices $125 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower China South City Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2017

Coupon 13.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.381

Yield 14.25 pct

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, HSBC & UBS

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), B+(S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
