New Issue-China South City prices $125 mln 2017 bond

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower China South City Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2017

Coupon 13.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.381

Yield 14.25 pct

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, HSBC & UBS

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), B+(S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

