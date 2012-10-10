New Issue-China South City prices $125 mln 2017 bond

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower China South City Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date October 17, 2017
Coupon 13.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.381
Yield 14.25 pct
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, HSBC & UBS
Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), B+(S&P)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
