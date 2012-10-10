New Issue-Celesio prices 350 mln euro 2016 bond

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Celesio Finance B.V
Guarantor Celesio AG
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 370.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OBL #161
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
ING & Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
