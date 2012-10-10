FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Celesio prices 350 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Celesio prices 350 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Celesio Finance B.V

Guarantor Celesio AG

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 370.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OBL #161

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

ING & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN XS0843328526

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

