New Issue- SM Investments Corporation prices $500 mln 2019 bond

October 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SM Investments Corporation
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 17, 2019
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.25 pct
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.