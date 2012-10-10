New Issue- SM Investments Corporation prices $500 mln 2019 bond

October 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SM Investments Corporation

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

