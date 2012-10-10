FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- RZD Capital Limited adds 12.5 bln Russian ruble to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- RZD Capital Limited adds 12.5 bln Russian ruble to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Issuer RZD Capital Limited

Borrower JSC Russian Railways

Issue Amount 12.5 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date April 2, 2019

Coupon 8.3 pct

Reoffer price 102.26

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland & VTB Capital

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 5000-100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 37.5 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0764253455

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
