New Issue- RZD Capital Limited adds 12.5 bln Russian ruble to 2019 bond

Issuer RZD Capital Limited

Borrower JSC Russian Railways

Issue Amount 12.5 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date April 2, 2019

Coupon 8.3 pct

Reoffer price 102.26

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland & VTB Capital

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 5000-100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 37.5 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0764253455

