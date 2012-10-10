New Issue- RZD Capital Limited adds 12.5 bln Russian ruble to 2019 bond

October 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Issuer RZD Capital Limited
Borrower JSC Russian Railways
Issue Amount 12.5 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date April 2, 2019
Coupon 8.3 pct
Reoffer price 102.26
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland & VTB Capital
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 5000-100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 37.5 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
