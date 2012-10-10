New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2015 FRN

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price 99.909

Reoffer price 99.909

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3707

