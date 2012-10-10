FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 5.0 bln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 5.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.231

Yield 1.366 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Akros, BLB,

Credit Agricole CIB, Danske, DZ, Goldman Sachs, ING,

LBB, LBBW, Nomura, & Nord

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing FFT

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
