New Issue-KfW prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW KFW.UL
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date December 07, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.62
Reoffer price 99.62
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.