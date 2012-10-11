New Issue-KfW prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW KFW.UL

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 07, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.62

Reoffer price 99.62

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0844692201

