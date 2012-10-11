New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln SEK to 2032 bond

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 1, 2032

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.7 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN XS0773669972

Data supplied by International Insider.