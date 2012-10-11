FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln SEK to 2032 bond
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln SEK to 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 1, 2032

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.7 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN XS0773669972

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

