New Issue- Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg prices 500 mln euro 2020 FRN

October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2020
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 7bp
Issue price 99.92
Reoffer price 99.92
Payment Date October 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Dekabank & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.