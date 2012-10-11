FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg prices 500 mln euro 2020 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg prices 500 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2020

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 7bp

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Dekabank & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE0001040798

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
