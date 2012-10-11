FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Raiffeisenlandesbank prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond
October 11, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Raiffeisenlandesbank prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date November 12, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.635

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & Raiffeisen

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0198104579

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

