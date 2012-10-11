New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 100.13
Yield 1.855 pct
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.