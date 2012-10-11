New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 100.13

Yield 1.855 pct

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0U42

