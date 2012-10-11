New Issue- Kelag prices 150 mln euro 2022 bond

October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kelag-Kaernter Elektrizitaets-Aktiengesellschaft

(Kelag)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2022

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.916

Spread 149.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank Austria AG

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A0X913

