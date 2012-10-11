New Issue- Kelag prices 150 mln euro 2022 bond

October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kelag-Kaernter Elektrizitaets-Aktiengesellschaft
(Kelag)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2022
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.916
Spread 149.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank Austria AG
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Austrian
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
