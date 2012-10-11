FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Kelag prices 150 mln euro 2022 bond
October 11, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Kelag prices 150 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kelag-Kaernter Elektrizitaets-Aktiengesellschaft

(Kelag)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2022

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.916

Spread 149.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank Austria AG

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A0X913

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

