New Issue- Nippon Life prices $2.0 bln 2042 bond

October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nippon Life Insurance Co
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date October 18, 2042
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.0 pct
Spread 327.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi & JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
