New Issue- Nippon Life prices $2.0 bln 2042 bond
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Nippon Life prices $2.0 bln 2042 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nippon Life Insurance Co

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date October 18, 2042

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Spread 327.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi & JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

