New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 1.186 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.186 pct

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3715

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

