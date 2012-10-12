FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Klovern prices 650 mln SEK 2017 FRN
October 12, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Klovern prices 650 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Klovern AB

Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 19, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 400bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0004868453

