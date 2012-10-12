New Issue-DNB prices 90 mln euro 2018 FRN

October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 90 million euro

Maturity Date April 19, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 22bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Ltd

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond Programme

