New Issue-DNB prices 90 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-DNB prices 90 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 90 million euro

Maturity Date April 19, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 22bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Ltd

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
