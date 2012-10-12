FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBRD adds 600 mln Russian ruble to 2014 bond
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-IBRD adds 600 mln Russian ruble to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 600 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date July 10, 2014

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 101.625

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 5.6 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0802886548

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
