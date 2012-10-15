FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Theta Capital adds $100 mln to 2019 bond
October 15, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Theta Capital adds $100 mln to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Theta Capital Pte Ltd

Guarantor PT Lippo Karawaci TBK

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date May 16, 2019

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price 105.25

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BofAML, Credit Suisse

& Citi

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $250 million when fungible

ISIN XS0780192471

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
