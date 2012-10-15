New Issue-Theta Capital adds $100 mln to 2019 bond

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Theta Capital Pte Ltd

Guarantor PT Lippo Karawaci TBK

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date May 16, 2019

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price 105.25

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BofAML, Credit Suisse

& Citi

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $250 million when fungible

ISIN XS0780192471

