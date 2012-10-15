FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Peab Finans prices dual tranche deal
October 15, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Peab Finans prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Peab Finans AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp

Issue price 99.926

Reoffer price 99.926

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 24, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 275bp

Issue price 99.814

Reoffer price 99.814

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

