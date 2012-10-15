New Issue- Peab Finans prices dual tranche deal

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Peab Finans AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp

Issue price 99.926

Reoffer price 99.926

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 24, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 275bp

Issue price 99.814

Reoffer price 99.814

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.